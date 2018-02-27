National Pancake Day benefits Sparrow Children’s Center

It’s National Pancake Day!

You can celebrate with free hotcakes while doing some good at the same time.

The IHOP in East Lansing is offering a free stack of pancakes from 7am-7pm today.

In return, guests are asked to help make a difference by leaving a donation to benefit the Sparrow Children’s Center, a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

Sparrow’s 2018 Miracle Child, Luci Cichocki, and her family plan to attend the event when it starts.

National Pancake Day is being held at IHOP’s throughout the nation, with the goal of raising $5 million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and other charities.

IHOP Restaurants nationwide expect to serve more than 5-million free pancakes on Tuesday, which, when stacked, would be nearly 19 miles high.

Since 2006, the event has raised close to $30 million to provide life-saving treatment and medical equipment for young Patients, including those treated at Sparrow.