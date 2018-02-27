Legislative package aimed to protect survivors of sexual abuse in MI headed to full senate for a vote

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – The Michigan Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously passed a package of bills Tuesday, aimed to combat sexual assault in the state.

The 10-bill package entitled Protecting Michigan’s Children, now heads to the full senate.

One change was made to the piece of legislation involving mandatory reporters.

The package of bills introduced on Monday, said mandatory reporters would face up to one-year in prison, a $1,000 fine or both for not reporting.

Tuesday, Senator Rick Jones changed that to two-years.

Other bills in this package include expanding the state’s current list to include coaches and athletic trainers.

It would also extend the statute of limitations for reporting abuse, create higher penalties for people who possess child pornography and eliminate immunity for colleges and universities involved with civil and criminal sexual assault cases.

After Tuesday’s vote, 6 News spoke with Larissa Boyce who said she told former MSU Gymnastics coach Kathie Klages about Larry Nassar’s abuse in the ‘90’s, but was silenced.

Boyce said she feels her voice is being heard loud and clear, today.

“Finally, this is being noticed by our legislature and the entire Michigan government is finally on board and to see that after 20 years, it’s just amazing,” she said.

The package of bills now goes to the full senate for consideration but not everyone is on board with it.

Kimberly Buddin-Crawford spoke to the committee Tuesday on behalf of the ACLU, saying the organization has concerns with strengthening the penalties for mandatory reporters who fail to report as well as those who possess child pornography.

Buddin-Crawford believes making changes to the current law would create unnecessary trouble and consequences for people or their families.

6 News will have more on this story later tonight on 6 News at 11.