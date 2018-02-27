If Sheriff Rand won’t resign, Jackson City Council says Governor should remove him

JACKSON, MI (WLNS) – The Jackson City Council adds its name to the list of people and organizations who are asking for Sheriff Steve Rand to resign.

During its meeting Tuesday night, the council approved a resolution that not only calls for the sheriff to resign, but also authorizes the city’s mayor to send a letter to the governor, requesting that he remove Rand from office.

The vote was 6 to 1. Councilmember Craig Pappin voted against the resolution, saying that while he condemns Sheriff Rand’s comments, he still deserves due process.

Pappin also said that he wanted more information before making a decision, which would include the findings of the multiple investigations into the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff has drawn public scrutiny in recent weeks after a federal lawsuit and audio recordings revealed his use of sexist, racist and homophobic comments.

While Sheriff Rand has apologized for making those remarks, he’s said many times that he will not leave his post. Instead, he’s promised to work on improving himself.

Since Rand is an elected official, he simply cannot be fired.

So, if he doesn’t step down, the council has authorized Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies to author a letter to Governor Rick Snyder, requesting that he remove him from office.

That move is supported by many Jackson city residents who said Tuesday night that the sheriff’s comments are “unacceptable” for someone who is in public office.

Others agree with Councilmember Pappin, saying they believe Rand deserves due process before any action is taken.

Majority of council members said Rand has lost the public’s trust after details of that federal lawsuit surfaced.

Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies said either way, he’s hoping for action in favor of what both council members and the community have asked for.

“Hopefully get some action with the support of the governor’s office to remove the sheriff so that we can, as a community, install a new sheriff that can clean up some of the things that were heard are going on in the department there and restore some of the public’s trust that you know has been violated in the community,” Mayor Dobies said.

