UPDATE: Rescue crews search Grand River for a kayaker in Lansing

UPDATE (6:28p.m.): LFD Captain Steve Mazurek told us his team was dispatched to the river for reports of a kayaker capsizing north of the dam. The kayaker is white male in his mid 20s.

His last known sitting underneath Grand River bridge.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Rescue crews are currently searching the Grand River in Old Town Lansing for the person who was in a kayak that tipped over less than an hour ago near the Brenke Fish Ladder.

There are two inflatable boats looking for the kayaker now.

We’ll update you as the search continues.