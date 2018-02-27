BREAKING: Mayor of Detroit to endorse East Lansing Democrat Gretchen Whitmer for Governor

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Our 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick says the Mayor of Detroit will endorse East Lansing Democrat Gretchen Whitmer for Governor.

The long awaited announcement could come as early as tomorrow morning when frontrunner Ms. Whitmer opens her first campaign headquarters in Detroit.

Tim Skubick is telling us tonight while Ms. Whitmer is more than pleased to finally receive the Mayor’s endorsement, it remains to be seen if he will work hard to get her elected in November if she gets the democratic nomination.