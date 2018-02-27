Body camera video shows arrest of teen following school shooting threat

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — He’s accused of bringing a gun to school and threatening to shoot a teacher.

As 18-year-old Eric Knox sits behind bars, body camera video and a police report are giving us a new look his arrest and an incident that almost turned into a school shooting.

A report from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says in January, Knox went to Western Career Prep High School, but it wasn’t to learn.

Investigators say Knox walked the halls with a backpack, looking for someone.

A teacher told him he was suspended and not allowed at school.

According to the report, Knox told the teacher “You need to stop following me or I’m going to fire on your ass.”

The school called authorities and deputies found him outside the school.

Body camera footage from the sheriff’s office shows Knox struggling with deputies when they tried to place him in handcuffs.

Moments later Knox breaks free, leading deputies on a chase.

Deputies catch up to the teen at a gas station, tase him, and put him in cuffs.

The report says authorities found a loaded handgun in Knox’s backpack.

Investigators believe Knox went to school armed to confront a female student who he previously threatened with violence.

The girl didn’t go to school that day because of the threats.

Knox was later charged with five felonies and is currently behind bars awaiting trial.

The Western School District says they’re thankful this did not become a tragedy and staff did a good job handling the situation.

But because of this incident and recent deadly school shootings they’re looking to upgrade security at district facilities.