While gas prices statewide take small step, there’s a big jump in Lansing

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Even though the price of gas rose statewide an average of four cents per gallon, in Lansing drivers saw a much higher spike.

According to online gas price monitor GasBuddy.com the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gas rose 17.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.48 per gallon Sunday.

That’s still 16 cents lower than a month ago.

“Even as oil prices were in rally mode to end last week, gasoline prices continued lower with the national average moving lower for the third consecutive week,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “But March typically comes in more like a lamb and goes out like a lion, and I certainly would expect more fireworks at the pump as temperatures begin to warm and gasoline demand begins to perk up.”

Statewide AAA found that the average price of gas rose 4 cents.

Michigan’s lowest average price was about $2.44 per gallon in the Detroit area, down about 5 cents from a week ago.

The highest was about $2.65 per gallon in the Marquette area. AAA says it’s the fourth consecutive week that the Marquette area had the highest average.