Tires slashed in Charlotte vandalism spree

CHARLOTTE, Mich (WLNS) – Residents in a Charlotte neighborhood are looking for answers after more than a dozen vehicles had some, or all, of their tires slashed over the weekend.

Police tell 6 News the person responsible didn’t break into the cars, just the tires were slashed.

In all, 15 were vandalized.

At this point they have no suspects.

One impacted resident says it’s making a tough time even worse.

“I don’t know if they cared about what they did, or they wouldn’t have, but they’ve caused people some real financial heartache,” said Jamie Swope, who had his car tires slashed. “There are some people here still cleaning up flooded basements that now have to replace tires.”

If you know anything that may help police please call the Charlotte Police Department at 517-543-1552.