Meet “Mooch”, our Pet Of The Day today. Mooch is a 5-year-old “All American” mixed breed. He’s a good boy who never passes up a good time or a treat. Mooch is medium sized and he’ll snuggle right up to you. He has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Mooch by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

Advertisement