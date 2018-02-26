Michigan offers wetland lessons for middle school classrooms

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Teachers looking for a way to work Michigan’s animals and plants into their lessons have a new option to choose from.

The state Department of Natural Resources has developed a curriculum called Michigan’s Wondrous Wetlands and Waterfowl.

It’s intended for students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades and will provide information about the importance of local wetland ecosystems.

The six lessons focus on waterfowl species, their biology and life cycles, plus wetland management and history. The program also recommends a field trip to a local wetland.

Educators are asked to register for the classroom program by March 30. Materials will be provided via email to eligible educators.