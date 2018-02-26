Life-long consequences for making threats toward a school

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Several schools, both locally and across the state, have noticed an uptick in threats in recent weeks. The threats have forced some schools into lockdown and others to close for the day.

Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth said his department takes the threats very seriously, even if they’re made as a prank. And the consequences for making them could have life-long impacts, as most are considered felonies, depending on the threat.

“That could stay with you for the rest of your life, and affect employment, and your freedom, and all the things that go along with that,” Wriggelsworth said.

That’s in addition to the prison time one could face.

“I believe a bomb threat or a terroristic threat is multi-year-felony, a 20-year felony,” Wriggelsworth said.

On top of attorney fees that can be sky-high.

“Tens of thousands of dollars, to hire someone at a market rate in this community and actually defend against a serious threat.” Attorney Andrew Abood with the Abood Law Firm said. “In a typical case, you’re talking about being evaluated for criminal responsibility and competency.”

Schools, meanwhile, are trying to stop these threats from happening to begin with. Williamston Superintendent Dr. Adam Spina said in a blog post that staff at the high school were trained on inclusion and mental health. Chris Wigent, Executive Director of the Michigan Association of School Administrators, said it starts with an open dialogue.

“Meet with the student counselor, meet with representatives of the student body, and see what areas you need to improve. Because all children need to come to school feeling safe, and be kept safe as much as possible,” Wigent said.

Sheriff Wriggelsworth said to watch for warning signs, such as changes in behavior, and if something doesn’t seem right, report it. He also said parents should be aware of what’s going on in their child’s life.

“Be snoopy. See what your kids are posting online,” Wriggelsworth said. “It’s not their phone, it’s your phone. It’s not their room, it’s your room, so poke around.”

