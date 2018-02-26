Lansing officials explain Kalamazoo Street dam

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Up to 60 homes and 20 businesses in Lansing were damaged after historic floods covered portions of the city under water.

But a decision to put up a barrier across Kalamazoo where it runs under US-127 likely prevented those numbers from climbing.

“Three years ago we asked the corps of engineers to do a study for us, and they did a hard study as to what level of water we could get to that if we blocked it off to help prevent flooding to the Urbandale neighborhood…how that would affect everything else,” Tobin said.

The study found that not only would a dam in that spot help save homes on the other side of the highway, it would also have little to no impact on how much flooding the businesses on the East side of the highway were going to see.

“If you take that map of where the flood waters on the foretasted map were compared to where the actual waters were with the barriers in place, the maps almost perfectly mirror each other…if not the real maps were less area covered than the forecast maps showed,” Tobin said.

“So yes a couple of businesses over there may have seen maybe another half inch to inch of water because of that barrier, they were already going to see a couple feet anyways.”