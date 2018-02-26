Jackson city council voting on petition for governor to remove sheriff

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Some Jackson city officials have already spoken out about the sheriff controversy.

But Tuesday night they plan to go a step further by demanding Gov. Rick Snyder step in.

An employee discrimination lawsuit and audio recordings of Jackson County Sheriff Steve Rand making racist, sexist, and homophobic comments are putting him under fire.

“When you say that sort of stuff it can have an effect beyond just the person, but I think it reflects on the agency as well,” said Mayor Derek Dobies.

Derek Dobies, mayor of the city of Jackson, says at Tuesday night’s city council meeting he’s proposing a petition that calls on Gov. Snyder to remove Rand.

“It’s important for leaders, elected officials, to stand up and call out that sort of behavior, make sure people understand that we’re not going to tolerate it,” Dobies said.

The petition has to pass the city council before it goes to Snyder.

Six of the seven people on the council have already made public statements saying the sheriff needs to go.

Last week, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners passed a similar resolution that calls on Rand to resign or be removed by the governor.

Because Rand was elected only a recall, resignation, or intervention from the governor can remove him.

Despite all these demands from local government and community organizations, Sheriff Rand is still refusing to step down.

“That’s not who we are. That’s not what we represent,” Dobies said.

Gov. Snyder’s office says the governor is waiting on a review from the Attorney General’s office before he makes a decision to move forward with removing Rand.

The city council meeting is happening Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m.