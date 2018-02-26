Floodwaters receding and Lansing roads re-opening

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The flooding situation continues to improve in the Lansing area.

Last week’s storms deluged hundreds of mid-Michigan homes and businesses.

Today all three major rivers are receding but some areas remain above flood stage.

The barrier at Kalamazoo Street and US-127 has been removed and all major streets in Lansing are now open.

But despite all this progress there is still a ways to go to clean up .

Lansing city officials say the city will remain under a state of emergency until all damage assessment has been completed.