FLOODING AFTERMATH: How to avoid getting scammed

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Whenever there’s some kind of disaster, like the flooding we just had here in mid-Michigan, there’s usually someone looking to take advantage of those who are most vulnerable.

John Masterson with the West Michigan branch of the Better Business Bureau says this is common when it comes to home repairs.

“They will either use high pressure sales tactics, ask for the payment, you know, all up front, not be properly licensed, and then, you know, people are in a bind, everything’s flooded, and so they opt to go with these folks.”

Which is why when it comes to getting home repairs done, Sam Brinks, a project manager with J&L restoration says you need to know what to watch out for.

“I’d never force my way into a house for sure, and I’d never try to push them to let me do more than what they’re comfortable with, I always try to explain what I’m doing, why I’m doing it, while I’m doing it,” Brinks said.

The BBB suggests paying for any repair job in thirds, in other words, three installments, to make sure the work gets done.

It also suggests asking for copies of any work agreements or statements.

There’s also an easy way to make sure someone is legit when they come to your door.

“Everyone who is certified should carry on them an ID card from IICRC. That’s the national standard for home restoration, they do all kinds of certifications,” Brinks said. “Everyone that’s certified will have that ID on them.”