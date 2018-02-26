Filing a flood insurance claim

As many people are returning home, FEMA suggest if you have flooding damage to report it to an insurance agent as soon as possible.

FEMA and the National Flood Insurance Program says when calling your agent, you’ll want to be ready with documents related to damage property (i.e. contractors’ estimates, receipts, photos), your policy number and insurance company information.

You can request an advance or partial payment if needed.

FEMA says within 24-48 hours, an adjuster should call you to schedule a house visit.

During the visit, the adjuster will:

Have official identification

Take measurements and photos, and not direct flood damage

Provide you with a flood certification number

Provide you a suggested Proof of Loss, based on the assessment

Then you can review, sign, and send the Proof of Loss to your insurance company within 60 days after the loss.

If you discover additional damage after filing your claim, or repairs cost more than estimated, you can file for additional payment.

For more information, FEMA has detailed direction on their website.