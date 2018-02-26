Education agency investigates Michigan State University over Nassar

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Education Department has opened an investigation into how Michigan State University handled allegations of sexual assault against Dr. Larry Nassar.

Nassar was a campus sports doctor who has been sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts and other women and girls and for child pornography crimes.

DeVos says investigators will look at “systemic issues” with regard how to the school deals with such complaints. She says Nassar’s actions “are unimaginable.”

She adds, “The bravery shown by the survivors has been remarkable.”

DeVos says the university’s acting president, John Engler, has ordered the school to cooperate fully with the investigation.

The Michigan Attorney General’s office also is investigating Michigan State’s handling of Nassar.