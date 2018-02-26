Clean up underway for dozens of homeowners who suffered flood damage

Most flood victims across Mid-Michigan are now back inside their homes and businesses, looking at the damage and trying to figure out what to do next. The number of flood victims didn’t reach into the hundreds like emergency managers feared, but for those the water did affect, it was a soggy and sad start to the workweek.

“The whole basement took on water,” says flooding victim Rebekah Blesing.

Just last week her bottom floor was brimming with her son’s books and belongings, but now they bask in the sun on the front lawn. Now that she’s hard at work with clean-up, the shock of flood water filling her home has now morphed into misery of the moment.

“I’m just now seeing the reality of it all.”

Blesing’s home is one of roughly 50 Lansing residences that emergency management officials say were affected or suffered flood damage. An additional 20 to 30 businesses are also included on the initial damage assessment that’ll likely change. The only good news is, most victims have been allowed back to assess the destruction for themselves.

“We have every home that people were evacuated from back in with the exception of one family,” says Lansing Emergency manager Mike Tobin. “That’s because their landlord is cleaning it up before they head back in.”

Tobin says his team will be dedicated to collecting data for the rest of the week, to figure out the estimated monetary value of all the damage. This information will get sent to state officials to hopefully get a state of disaster declared.

“That would potentially open up the availability of section 18 and 19 funding available through the Emergency Management Act, plus the potential of FEMA to come in and assist,” says Tobin.

In the meantime, flood victims like Blesing will keep cleaning up and pleads, if you know someone dealing with this sort of hardship, don’t hesitate to help.

“There’s a lot of people, including myself, in the city who need help right now.”

Lansing emergency chief Tobin says he believes several factors contributed to help lessen the water damage as a whole. The barrier that was built at Kalamazoo and Highway 127 and the swollen rivers not cresting at the same time.