Tires slashed on at least 15 vehicles in Charlotte, police investigating

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – Charlotte Police are working to figure out who is responsible for slashing the tires of approximately 15 vehicles in Charlotte.

The incidents happened between Friday and Saturday night in the North Clinton Street area.

Officials tell 6 News just the tires were slashed on these vehicles and there was no evidence of any break-in’s.

At this time, no suspects are in custody.

Authorities ask if anyone knows any information about the incidents or witnesses any suspicious activity, to call the Charlotte Police Department at 517-543-1552.