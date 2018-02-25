Local bakery works to get back on feet after flooding

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – “Our bathroom got about 7 inches of water in it so we’re going to have to clean that up,” said Bake N’ Cakes Co-owner Wilford Johnson.

And that’s just one of many things that needs fixing after flood-waters made their way inside Bake N’ Cakes.

“I got most of the water cleaned up in here that was on the floor,” Johnson stated.

Johnson says he’s overwhelmed with the amount of repairs he’ll have to make in the coming days.

The list includes everything from soaking up puddles of water, to purchasing new equipment, to maybe even replacing dry wall.

“We don’t know exactly how long it’s going to take or whether we have to throw away all our product,” said Johnson.

Johnson says the doors to his bakery have been closed since Thursday after nearly 7 inches of water seeped through the cracks.

He’s now dealing with the aftermath.

“We have coolers, and we freezers and it has ruined some of those,” Johnson stated.

Not only has the flooding affected his business financially, but Johnson says it’s also created challenges for his customers.

“They want a cake for a birthday, they want a cake for an anniversary or they want a wedding cake…we can’t supply that to them until we’re back open,” said Johnson.

In the nearly 35 years “Bake N’ Cakes” has been open, Johnson says he’s never had to deal with something quite like this and it’s safe to say he has his work cut out for him.

“Clean the building up, see what needs to be replaced, and after we get that determination, you know we may have to change up all these cabinets in here, we don’t, we don’t know that yet,” said Johnson.

As of right now Johnson says they’re not sure when they’ll be back up and running.

He says that will be determined once state and city officials do an inspection.