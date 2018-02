LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Senator Bernie Sanders is expected to make a stop in Lansing as part of his “Repeal the Trump Tax Tour.”

Sanders is rallying against the GOP tax reform bill.

The event will take place at the Lansing Center at 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

The public must RSVP in order to gain entry.

You can do that by clicking the link here.