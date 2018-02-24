Volunteers, city officials help with flooding clean-up efforts

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – “It’s important for the city to understand the amount of damage and how many houses have taken on water,” said Volunteer Joy Oslund.

Joy Oslund and Mike Krouse are just two of the many volunteers that went house to house on Saturday morning in one of the five impacted neighborhoods in Lansing.

“Have you had any water in your house?” “No.” “Not in the basement or anywhere? Okay, good,” Oslund stated.

They handed out helpful information and resources for those affected by the flooding.

“211 is the number to call if you need non-emergency services.”

Krouse and Oslund also checked in with homeowners to find out what, if any damage was done to their homes.

“You have residents that have no water in their basement at all, to just down the street you have residents with their basement completely filled with water,” said Krouse.

“The house I spoke with that was having the most trouble had about I’m guessing 3 feet, he sort of showed me and it came to almost the door knob,” Oslund stated.

Some homeowners say the conditions are so bad they don’t even have heat and if you take a look around, you can see the destruction for yourself.

“All the carpets were soaked…like you could hear it bubbling through the walls,” said one homeowner.

Krouse and Oslund say they’re hoping to do whatever they can to help get these people back on their feet.

“Just like most volunteers we want to try to give back a little bit to the community and do something good for people that are having a hard time,” Krouse stated.

In the meantime, a lot of work is being done behind the scenes.

“Our emergency operations center stays open even though it’s the weekend. Things don’t stop just because it’s Saturday and Sunday so we keep going to protect the citizens,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.

Mayor Schor says while city officials are working to do their part to help fix this situation, the support from the community has been overwhelming.

“When our chief of police put out the call for volunteers, 20 people right away, hands raised…people are concerned for their neighbors, they’re concerned for the city and they’re getting out to help,” Mayor Schor stated.