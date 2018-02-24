MSU Interim President Engler forms workgroup to improve sexual assault response

EAST LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Michigan State University Interim President John Engler announced the formation of an expert advisory work-group Friday, which is designed to craft formal policy changes after getting input from students, faculty and sexual assault survivors.

The “Relationship Violence and Sexual Misconduct Expert Advisory Workgroup” aims to make changes, both immediately and long-term, to improve MSU’s response to reports of sexual assaults and focus efforts on preventing it from happening in the first place.

In the news release, Engler said he’s met with many MSU community members and groups who have given him feedback on the weaknesses in the university’s current approach as well as suggestions to improve response to someone who has been a victim of sexual assault.

“We’re ready now to act on the advice we’ve been given,” Engler said.

The community’s involvement will be facilitated through a new interactive web feature that will be on the president’s website.

Opportunity for feedback will include suggestions both for prevention of sexual assault and for response to adults.

Engler said the intent, is to allow community members to feel enabled to engage with the workgroup, made up of leaders throughout the MSU community, who have been recognized for their handling of such issues.

Among them, is Psychology Professor Rebecca Campbell, who will chair the workgroup, along with two other faculty experts.

Campbell has conducted community-based research on violence against women and children with an emphasis on sexual assault, according to the news release.

Team members also include a mix of Title IX experts as well as law enforcement.

They include the following:

Jessica Norris, Title IX coordinator

Tana Fedewa, director of the MSU Sexual Assault Program

Detective Lt. Andrea Munford, MSU Police Special Victims Unit

Holly Rosen, MSU Safe Place director

Jayne Schuiteman, Ph.D., interim deputy Title IX coordinator for investigations

Kelly Schweda, Sexual Assault and Relationship Violence Prevention Program coordinator

“I’m confident the workgroup has an outstanding mix of expertise to work across campus to address MSU’s issues,” Engler said.