Survey: Michigan residents upbeat about economy but not about elected leaders

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Economic recovery in Michigan has been continuing for years and people are feeling good about what they’re seeing.

But the elected leaders aren’t generating much optimism among the state’s citizens.

That’s just some of the results Winter 2018 State of the State Survey conducted by the Institute for Public Policy and Social Research.

The survey was completed by nearly 1,000 Michigan residents between September 2017 and January 2018.

It was evenly divided between men and women.

The survey found that 29.7 percent of those asked said President Trump was doing an excellent or good job.

That’s lower than presidents Clinton or Obama ever received but still higher than George W. Bush.

The news was even worse for Governor Rick Snyder.

He received a “good or excellent” rating from 26.3 percent of the people responding.

His highest rating was 44 percent of the people saying he was doing a “fair” job.

The positive feelings for the state’s economy hasn’t been this high, according to the survey, since the late 1990s and early 2000s.

A total of 57.7 percent of the people polled said their current financial situation was “good or excellent”, the highest number since 2002.

So are people better or worse off than they were one year ago?

The survey found 45.8 percent say they are better off then one year ago, with 31 percent saying things are about the same.

The margin of error for the survey is plus or minus 3.16 percent.