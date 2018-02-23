My Legal | Divorce Mistakes

Divorce it is a very emotional time that can sometimes lead to impaired judgment. Listening to your friends is not the best idea. Your divorce is not the same as your friend’s divorce. Everyone’s facts are different. There may be different judges and the laws do change. It is a mistake to believe your case will have the same results as your friend’s divorce.

Anger may also dictate the course of the divorce and you may mistakenly believe that a lawyer who is difficult and nasty is the “best lawyer.” A difficult lawyer most likely will only increase the cost of litigation and further alienate the other side. This will interfere with your ability to co-parent, to resolve your divorce amicably, and will delay the healing process. You are better served to hire a lawyer that will help you think clearly and guide you through the process.

