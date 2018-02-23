Jackson County Sheriff scandal: What’s next?

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — A whirlwind of controversy has surrounded the Jackson County Sheriff since he found himself the focus of a discrimination scandal.

A lot has happened over the past two weeks so 6 News is taking a look at what’s happening next.

Sheriff Steve Rand is refusing to resign.

There are options to remove him, but they come with challenges.

In an interview earlier this week with 6 News, Sheriff Rand indicated that he’s sticking to his guns.

“I’m going to make an effort to make things right. And for me, that means staying in the office, doing what I set out to do,” Rand said.

A discrimination lawsuit and audio recordings of him making derogatory comments are putting Rand in the center of public scrutiny.

Local government and community organizations are responding by calling on him to resign.

Because Rand was elected to the sheriff’s office only a resignation, recall, or intervention from the governor can remove him.

When the Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution calling on Rand’s resignation, they also indicated officials would ask Governor Rick Snyder to remove the sheriff.

A letter asking the governor to intervene is on its way from Jackson County to Lansing.

The governor’s office says so far they haven’t received anything from Jackson County about this situation, but it’s not a simple process.

After getting a removal request the governor asks the Attorney General to investigate.

The Attorney General’s Office determines if the official broke the law, then recommends whether or not the governor should proceed with removing them.

If the governor wants to proceed, a public hearing happens and then the governor makes a final decision.

In his eight years in office, Snyder has never taken up a request to remove an elected official.

When it comes to a recall, Jackson County says no one has formally started a recall effort against the sheriff.

The signatures of more than 13,000 county residents have to be collected for the recall to go before voters.

We’re staying on top of this developing story so stay with us for updates.