Emergency Manager: Grand River at crest but danger not over

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The rising waters that have chased hundreds of people from their homes in neighborhoods along the Red Cedar and Grand Rivers may soon begin receding.

That’s the message this morning from Lansing Emergency Manager Mike Tobin during an interview on 6 News This Morning.

Tobin cautioned people to stay out of flooded roads and people should not expect to return to their homes soon.

This story continues to develop and will be updated online and on 6 News.

You can see more in the video above.