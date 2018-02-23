“Eclair” Pet Of The Day February 23

Meet “Eclair”, our Pet Of The Day today. Eclair is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair cat. She’s a petite little girl with a jet-black coat and beatiful yellow eyes. Eclair would love to be in an adult home where life is quiet and she can have some space. She does enjoy snuggling and will ask for love from her people. Eclair has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Eclair by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

