Capital area flooding update, state & city officials speak on progress

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The flooding has affected many communities and because of that, Lt. Governor Brian Calley and Lansing Mayor Andy Schor held a press conference Friday evening to provide an update on some of the neighborhoods and intersections with significant flooding.

They say the water is starting to recede, but the levels are still high and from what they can see it’s created quite a disaster.

“This is truly a historic flood and the amount of areas that are impacted in both the households and the businesses and the infrastructure, it will take some time to assess what the overall long term impacts are,” said Lt. Governor Brian Calley.

The flooding across mid-Michigan has created havoc for many, forcing people to evacuate their homes and businesses.

Just a few days ago, the city of Lansing declared an emergency and on Friday night that emergency still stands but with a silver lining.

“Residents can return to their homes, we have said that the houses are fit for people to return to, we’re not telling them what it might look like inside when they get into their basements and things but we are confident that people in the 8 evacuation areas, in the city of Lansing can return home,” Lansing Mayor Andy Schor stated.

With that being said, Mayor Schor says the flooding is still dangerous and need to be taken seriously.

“We still can’t have people kind of going and checking it out or kayaking or anything like that because there’s still dangers,” said Mayor Schor.

City and state officials will continue their efforts this weekend.

Once the water has completely receded and officials assess the damage, that’s when the decision will be made whether to declare a state emergency.

“In the more immediate time frame, it doesn’t take a state declaration to have the full resources in the state available to deal with any of the emergency situations that may arise,” Lt. Governor Calley stated.

And as far as where water levels stand as of Friday night…

“We do not expect water levels to significantly rise, if we get a little bit of rain and winds pick up, we may see an inch or two and I emphasize an inch or two arise in certain areas,” said Lansing Emergency Management Chief Mike Tobin.

The Lansing Township supervisor also attended Friday night’s press conference.

Dion’trae Hayes says residents and business owners impacted by the flood are encouraged not to go inside their homes or buildings.

Hayes says the township is worried about the “structural integrity” of buildings, possible electrical and gas leaks and contaminated standing water.