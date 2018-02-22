University of Michigan Dearborn seeks to curb deer numbers

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) – A hunt is planned starting Saturday at the University of Michigan Dearborn to kill deer that officials say threaten the environment and could harbor disease-carrying ticks.

University spokesman Ken Kettenbeil says sharpshooters will work to reduce the deer population from 70 to about 20-30. The Detroit Free Press reports the cull will take place in part of the wooded, 300-acre Environmental Study Area.

The newspaper says a deer tick was found last year on a person who had been in the woods. But Kettenbeil says the main purpose of the hunt is to protect the area from damage by a growing deer herd. The venison will be donated to Gleaners Community Food Bank.

The school held a deer cull in 2015 that killed 34 deer of a 76-deer herd.