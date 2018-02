THE LIST: CATA detours routes around flooding

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The flooding that is building in mid-Michigan is causing CATA to detour some of their routes. The list below is the latest detours on CATA routes. Please use care and caution around a bus stop and do not step out into traffic to draw a bus driver’s attention.

1 – Downtown Lansing – Meridian Mall

Inbound Route 1:

Meridian Mall to Marsh

Marsh to Haslett

Haslett to Hagadorn

Hagadorn to Grand River

Resume regular routing

Outbound Route 1:

Regular routing to Grand River

Grand River to Hagadorn

Hagadorn to Haslett

Haslett to Marsh

Marsh to Meridian Mall

8 – Pennsylvania – Holt

Outbound Route 8:

Regular routing to Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania to Hazel

Hazel to Cedar

Cedar to Baker

Baker to Pennsylvania

Resume regular routing

Inbound Route 8:

Pennsylvania to Parker

Baker to Cedar

Cedar to Hazel

Hazel to Pennsylvaina

Resume regular routing

15 – Kalamazoo – Frandor

Outbound Route 15:

Regular routing to Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo to Clippert

Clippert to Michigan

Michigan to Frandor Shopping Center

Resume regular routing

Inbound Route 15:

Regular routing leaving Frandor

Clippert to Michigan

Michigan to Howard

Howard to Kalmazoo

Resume regular routing

Campus Flooding Detours

Affected Routes:

25 – North Harrison

30 – South & East Neighborhoods

39 – University Village – Spartan Village

Outbound Route 25:

Regular routing to Shaw

Shaw to Harrison

Resume regular routing

Inbound Route 25:

Regular routing to Harrison

Harrison to Shaw

Resume regular routing

Route 30 Detour:

Regular routing to Shaw

Shaw to Chestnut

Chestnut to Wilson

Wilson to Birch

Birch to Shaw

Resume regular routing

Outbound Route 39:

Regular routing to Shaw

Shaw to Harrison

Harrison to University Village

Resume regular routing

Inbound Route 39:

Regular routing to Harrison

Harrison to University Village

University Village to Harrison

Harrison to Shaw

Resume regular routing

7 – Aurelius

Outbound:

Regular routing to Aurelius

Aurelius to Cavanaugh

Cavanaugh to Dunckel

Resume regular routing

Inbound:

Regular routing to Dunckel

Dunckel to Cavanaugh

Cavanaugh to Aurelius

Resume regular routing

