State of emergency declared in Ionia County

IONIA, Mich (WLNS) – Rising floodwaters in Ionia County have led to the county board of commissioners declaring a local state of emergency this morning.

The order took effect at 10:10 a.m. and is used to notify state officials that the county is experiencing an incident that is taxing the county’s resources.

This is the first step in tracking activities and damage in case the need would arise to ask for state or federal assistance.

According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office the County of Ionia is handling the incident with local resources and will request assistance from the state or federal levels of government if the need should arise.