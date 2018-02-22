Pet safety tips and resources during flood evacuation

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – An estimated 450 homes in the Greater Lansing area are receiving voluntary evacuation orders as the floodwaters reach the cresting stage.

These homes, primarily in the Urbandale Neighborhood and other flood plain areas, are going to be potentially unsafe and residents are being recommended to stay elsewhere.

This can create challenges for residents regarding the safety of their loved ones and their pets.

In a news release, the Ingham County Animal Control reminds people that pets should not be left chained, penned, or kenneled in areas affected by the flooding.

These methods of containment may create a deadly hazard if the flood waters reach them, as they will not be able to escape.

Releasing pets to fend for themselves until the family is able to return is also unsuitable because the loose, frightened pets can be a public safety hazard and there is no guarantee the pet will be able to be located again after the emergency orders are cleared.

Ingham County Animal Control wants to make sure all pet owners in the evacuation area know about resources available.

Lansing Emergency Management and 211 have lists available of pet friendly hotels for residents to be able to bring their animals with them until their homes are available again.

Capital Area Humane Society and Ingham County Animal Control are both offering kennel space to residents in need, though kennel space is limited at both facilities and should not be used as the primary resource.

Contact Telephone numbers:

Lansing Emergency Management can be reached at 517-483-4110

Capital Area Humane Society can be reached at 517-626-6060

Ingham County Animal Control can be reached at 517-676-8370