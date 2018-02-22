“Paulie” Pet Of The Day February 22

Meet “Paulie”, our Pet Of The Day today. Paulie is a 1-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix. He’s a good boy and is well-behaved for his age. Paulie loves to snuggle and is trying to find some courage. He’s appreciate a family who is committed to playing with him, socializing and training him so he can be a good boy all the time. Paulie will soon be neutered, he is current on his vaccinations and will soon be ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Paulie by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

