Nassar survivors call for MSU Trustee Dan Kelly to resign

EAST LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Three women who are victims of Larry Nassar, are calling on the resignation of Michigan State University Trustee Dan Kelly for the role he’s played as a private attorney for schools and districts at the center of sexual assault claims.

Kelly was elected to an eight-year term that began January of 2017.

In a letter to MSU Interim President John Engler Wednesday, Rachael Denhollaner, Lindsey Lemke, and Kaylee Lorincz said Kelly is the “worst person to lead the University forward from the Larry Nassar scandal.”

Denhollander, Lemke and Lorincz go on to say that real change can only occur when the public has trust in the university and those who lead it. You can read the full letter below.

“As a private attorney, Mr. Kelly built a career defending schools that ignored allegations of sexual assault against children,” the letter said. “His tactics included attempting to forcibly publicize the names of anonymous child molestation victims as young as 12.”

The letter goes on to say that MSU has adopted the same kind of “hard-nosed litigation strategy against victims of Larry Nassar, hiring private detectives to intimidate and expose them.”

“MSU’s public statements in support of Larry Nassar’s survivors will continue to ring hollow as long as John Kelly reminds on the Board.” The letter said. “He should resign immediately.”

Nassar is currently serving his 60 year federal prison sentence in Arizona. The disgraced doctor will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being sentenced to 40 to 175 years between Ingham and Eaton Counties for admitting to sexually abusing young women and girls under the guise of medical treatment.

Nassar worked as a doctor for MSU for more than two-decades before the university fired him in 2016 after sexual assault allegations surfaced.

There is also reference to news reports that Kelly “provided legal counsel for Warren Consolidated Schools in sex abuse civil cases and in two prominent cases in the early 200s, those of former Warren employees–James Kerly and Roderick Reese—Kelly first tried to convince the jurors that the abused minors didn’t understand the severity of their abusers’ actions.”

It then goes onto say, “He then tried to reveal the identities of the abused minors.”

Earlier this month, members of MSU’s faculty senate passed a “no-confidence” vote in the MSU Board of Trustees.

Faculty members say the board has not handled the Nassar scandal appropriately and have portrayed a “tone-deaf” response.

Many of them aren’t too happy about former governor Engler’s appointment to serve as interim president for the university.

Some faculty members believe choosing him was too much of a political move and not enough about the survivors of Nassar.

Others say they wanted to be part of the decision-making process.

MSU Trustees Brian Breslin and Mitch Lyons have already announced they will not be seeking re-election.