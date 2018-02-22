Lansing dad continues search for son’s killer

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – “And thinking about it… it’s hard, it’s hard…. you would think it would get easier.. but you learn to deal with it. it’s not normal to bury your child” said Michael McKissic when talking about his son.

Michael McKissic, Mikey’s dad, is making sure his son’s memory lives on..through these billboards…and the Mickey 23 foundation, a non-profit organization founded to help local youth learn a trade and steer clear of guns and street violence.

So many people have gotten behind “Mikey 23” that a $5,000 reward is being offered for a tip that leads to an arrest in this unsolved murder case.

“It brings me joy and sadness.. helping to keep his memory alive,” adds McKissic.

During the early morning hours of August 1, 2015, 23 year old Mikey was standing on the front porch of a home on the corner of Elm and Grand Street when he and another man were shot.

McKissic died at the hospital, the other man recovered.

Police say a party on Elm had just let out and people were walking by.

They’re hoping someone saw something and will tell detectives what happened.

Mikey’s sister Imani hopes someone with be brought to justice for brother’s death.

“As a community we should come together, too many senseless killings out here. We need to come together and prevent them,” urges Imani McKissic. “Anyone who knows, I would like them to step up!”