Jackson Co. NAACP calls for sheriff to step down

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – The controversy swirling around Jackson County Sheriff Steve Rand is intensifying.

The Jackson County Branch of the NAACP is calling for the sheriff to resign from duty.

The group cites recordings of Rand using language that is offensive to racial, gender orientation, women and certain disabled groups.

The Jackson County Branch NAACP recognizes that law-enforcement officials are sworn to protect all citizens of the community in which they serve and there should be a “ZERO Tolerance” approach taken in regards to those who choose to use language and behaviors that violate the civil rights of any citizen or employee of the City and County of Jackson, Michigan.

The NAACP is not the first group to call for Rand to step down.

The Jackson County Board of Commissioners listened to the recordings and passed a resolution Tuesday night that condemns the sheriff’s remarks and calls on him to resign.

6 News reached out to Sheriff Rand on Wednesday to see if the county board’s resolution had any impact on him.

Rand said he still has no plans to resign.

A letter from county officials is now heading up to Governor Rick Snyder, asking him to intervene.