Hillary Clinton to appear in Michigan at Betty Ford event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – Hillary Clinton will appear in Grand Rapids for an event honoring former first lady Betty Ford, who would have turned 100 this year.

Clinton will appear with Lynda Bird Johnson Robb, the daughter of President Lyndon Johnson, on April 11 at Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park. They’ll participate in a public discussion moderated by journalist Andrea Mitchell.

Susan Ford Bales, the daughter of Betty and Gerald Ford, describes Clinton, Robb and Mitchell as three “strong women.” She says her family is pleased to have them celebrate her mother’s centennial.

Gerald Ford represented Grand Rapids in Congress before becoming vice president and president.

Tickets for the event, titled “America’s First Ladies: An Enduring Legacy,” will go on sale March 5. More information is available by calling (616) 254-0393.