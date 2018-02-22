15 drivers get stuck driving through flooded intersection

“Please don’t.”

That’s the message the Meridian Township Police Department has for people who want to get through the intersection of Grand River and Okemos Roads. It’s a major intersection near the Meridian Mall.

But either the “road closed” signs don’t work, or people just aren’t paying attention – because the department says on its Facebook page that 15 cars got stranded after trying to make it through the flooded cross streets.

“We are fortunate that no one has been injured as a result,” the post says.

In one comment, the department says people are going around barricades that were set up. Another comment says they’re out of barricades.

Barricades or not, police departments and safety officials everywhere say it’s not safe for drivers to attempt to make it through running water or standing water when they can’t see the road.