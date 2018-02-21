Skubick: Searching for funds to fix the roads

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – With pothole season in full bloom, a House committee at the Capitol has voted an additional $160 million to fix the roads.

But Republicans rejected two Democratic plans to boost that by another $150 million.

In his budget presentation Gov. Rick Snyder asked lawmakers to take a surplus of $175 million and pump it into the potholes.

The House budget committee voted for $160 million and re-funneld 15 million into something else.

6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick has the story. Watch above.