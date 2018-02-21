Rains, melting snow may have derailed a train

An official says a washout from heavy rains and melting snow may have caused two engines from a freight train to derail in western Michigan.

The engines went off the tracks on Tuesday night in the Grand Rapids-area community of Wyoming. Two railroad workers had what were police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

One engine came to rest on its side.

Wyoming Deputy Fire Chief Brian Bennett tells The Grand Rapids Press it appeared a washout likely caused the derailment. Bennett said a trench was dug to contain leaking fuel.

WOOD-TV reports city crews brought a backhoe and other equipment. An environmental crew was called to for fuel cleanup.

The derailment came as Michigan and other parts of the Midwest deal with flooding.