MSU makes changes to its legal team

EAST LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Michigan State University is changing up its legal team as longtime general counsel Bob Noto resigns.

Noto’s job is being taken over by Kristine Zayko, who has served as Noto’s deputy for the past 10 years.

According to a news release from MSU, Noto had served as the university’s general counsel since 1995. He also charied the principal legal officers group of the Big Ten Academic Alliance.

“Bob Noto served Michigan State University for more than two decades in exemplary fashion,” MSU Interim President John Engler said. “During his time here he has handled the university’s complex legal matters with great skill and integrity, and he built a strong in-house team that will continue to serve MSU well. We wish him well as he transitions to emeritus status.”

MSU is named as a defendant in a massive civil lawsuit by more than 140 women and girls who were sexually assaulted by former MSU doctor Larry Nassar.

Zayko thanked Interim University President John Engler for having confidence in her to lead the legal team during this critical time.

She has served as MSU’s deputy general counsel since 2008.

“It has been my privilege and pleasure to build and lead MSU’s legal team, in which I have great confidence,” Noto said. “I am proud to have Kristine Zayko as acting vice president for legal affairs and general counsel. I am deeply committed to the university’s land-grant mission and have worked with colleagues and clients to help MSU serve our state and nation. I am fortunate to have devoted my career to these goals and principles.”

She’s not the only big name on the new team.

Former Chief Justice of the Michigan Supreme Court, Robert Young, has been selected to serve as lead counsel.

Young will handle Title IX lawsuits and investigations into MSU.

“I am pleased to assist the university in addressing its multiple challenges,” Young said. “President Engler has made it clear that MSU is cooperating fully with the various investigations and that will be an ongoing priority for me.”

Engler added, “We will need all of Bob Young’s legal and administrative skills in the weeks ahead as we seek to fulfill our commitments to the survivors and answer any questions that are asked.”