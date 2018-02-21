LANSING, LANSING TOWNSHIP DECLARE STATE OF EMERGENCY

Severe flooding has prompted leaders in Lansing and Lansing Township to declare a state of emergency.

The leaders made the announcement at a 7:30 p.m. press conference on Wednesday night following expectations of the worst flooding mid-Michigan has seen in decades.

The declaration follows a couple of days of flooding, ahead of a couple more days of flooding. Rivers are expected to crest some time on Friday.

By declaring a state of emergency, officials say it will allow city officials, police, and emergency responders to have access to more resources to cope with the crisis.

The declaration also follows a request, not a demand, for residents of around a half-dozen neighborhoods in the city and township to evacuate their homes. Officials went door-to-door Wednesday to make that request and let people know what the needed to do.

Shelters are also being set up for people who do decide to leave.

Stay tuned to 6 News for continuing coverage of this developing story.