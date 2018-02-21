Get Out: Lansing, Lansing Township officials recommend evacuation of some neighborhoods

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Mayor Andy Schor, Lansing Township Supervisor Diontrae Hayes, and the Lansing Office of Emergency Management are recommending evacuation in various neighborhoods around mid-Michigan due to possible flooding.

These neighborhoods include, but may not be limited to:

• Urbandale

• Sycamore Park

• Knollwood Willow

• Baker

• Cherry Hill

• Riverside

The American Red Cross is assisting residents in providing shelter at Letts Community Center at 1220 W Kalamazoo St, Lansing, MI 48915 beginning at 12:00 PM on Thursday, February 22nd.

To report flooding and other issues please call the Lansing Public Service Department at 517-483-4161.

The following information is tips and recommendations to keep in mind while preparing for possible flooding:

• Persons living along rivers and streams, pay very close attention to the water level

• Do not drive through standing or moving water across roads

• Pay close attention to City of Lansing Social Media using the hashtag #LansingAlert, City of Lansing Website and Lansing Alert notifications for important updates

• Updated Road Closures can be found at http://www.lansingmi.gov/news

• Flooding information can be found at http://www.lansingmi.gov/flooding