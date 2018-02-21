Former MSU football players slated for court appearance on sex charges

Related Coverage UPDATE: Former MSU players arraigned in sex assault case

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Three former MSU football players are expected to face a judge for a criminal pre-trial conference.

Josh King, Donnie Corley Junior and Demetric Vance are all charged with criminal sexual conduct.

A woman says she was assaulted in an apartment bathroom in January 2017.

King, Corley and Vance were kicked off the football team when charges were filed in June.

They have all pleaded not guilty.

Also, MSU Police say they’ve received more than 80 reports of criminal sexual conduct so far in 2018.

Many involve former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar dating back to the 1990’s.

Some include first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Many were submitted during Nassar’s sentencing hearings in Ingham and Eaton counties.

Officials say the reports related to Nassar will be investigated and sent to the Michigan attorney general’s office for review.