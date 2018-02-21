For some Mason-area residents, flooding a common occurance

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Flood waters are a common sight for some Mason-area residents.

Residents who live near the dead-end of Eugenia Drive in Mason say they’ve seen the area flood before, but it hasn’t been as bad as it is this year in some time. Volunteers placed sandbags behind one of the homes, hoping to prevent water from seeping into the basement. One person who lives in the home said so far, it’s working.

Officials in Mason say flood waters in the area of Eugenia Drive and Lavonne Street have receded, and continue to go down about an inch every few hours.

Flooding near Eugenia Drive wasn’t the only issue Mason dealt with. According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, the waste water treatment plant flooded and a primary tank failed. The city estimates about 5,000 gallons of partially-treated water spilled onto the ground.

Meanwhile, south of Mason in Aurelius Township, resident Tom Sherwood said he’s dealt with flooding every year he’s lived in his home, and this year, it’s worse than normal. In some spots behind his home, he says water is up to four feet deep. Sometimes, the standing water lasts until the fall.

“In previous years where it’s rained, we’ve had incidents where we go out for hunting in October and we’ve had to wade through 2 feet of water,” Sherwood said.

Sherwood said there’s a tile behind his home that’s supposed to catch water and transport it to a local creek, but it’s been broken for some time. He has some questions as to who is responsible for fixing it, and says because of the frequent floods, the small orchard behind his home has suffered.

“There was a total of 16 trees at one point, and I believe I’ve lost 8 of my apple trees already,” he said.

The basement of his home is mostly dry, but evidence of past floods remain. Cracks in the floors, as well as old sump pumps that died because of frequent use. Sherwood says he goes through one per year.

“It doesn’t matter how good of a one you buy, it just wears them out because they’re used constantly this time of year,” Sherwood said.

The flooding is exasperating for Sherwood, who said if the standing water remains, it will be a breeding ground for mosquitoes, making it unbearable to go outside.

“We can’t even enjoy the outside in the summer if we’ve had a large amount of rain,” he said.