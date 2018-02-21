Flooding concerns prompt R.E. Olds Museum to close

The R.E. Olds Museum, which is located along the banks of the Grand River, closed its doors on Wednesday because of rising river waters.

Staffers are also taking steps to protect the historic collection of cars inside.

They’ve moved a bunch of artifacts to a set of tables and put precious paperwork where they hope the waters won’t reach.

“Anything that’s paper goods that could be damaged from water, it’s off the floor, its out of file cabinets, its up 3 feet in the air,” said the museum’s executive director Bill Adcock.

Workers also sandbagged and sealed the doors to try and keep the water out and protect the 60-or-so cars inside, which can’t be easily moved.

Alysia Burgio was at the museum and will have more on this story tonight on 6 News at 5.