Flooding closing many roads in mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The heavy rains that have swamped mid-Michigan are slowly moving on but flood waters will continue to rise through Thursday.

The water is causing the R.E. Olds Transportation Museum to close while they work to keep the facility, located on the banks of the Grand River.

In the city of Mason a Facebook post explained to people where the trouble spots are and what to avoid.

Drivers should avoid entering water-covered roads. There have reports of tires being blown out by submerged potholes. In addition, driving into water-covered roads is dangerous because cars can quickly become swamped and disabled.