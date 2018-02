LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The mid-Michigan District Health Department is warning everyone who gets their drinking water from a well to be cautious.

If the well is covered by flood water it can become contaminated with harmful bacteria, viruses, sewage and other chemicals.

If this happens your well will need to be disinfected by a licensed well driller.

The health department says to contact them at 989-224-2195 for a list of drillers in your area.