Crime Stoppers: 2 wanted for felonies

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance for information and to help find one person wanted for a felony.

They are pictured from left to right:

Wanted for a Felony Offense:

James Edward Williams III is a 30-year-old black male who stands 5’09” tall and weighs 210 pounds. Williams III has black hair and brown eyes. Mr. Williams has a Felony Warrant for Burglary out of the City of Lansing, Michigan.

Timothy Lee Pitcher Jr. is a 28-year-old white male who stands 5’09” tall and weighs 180 pounds. Williams III has brown hair and brown eyes. Mr. Pitcher has a Felony Warrant for Assault out of the City of Lansing, Michigan.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.